Truck tonnage in US hits three-year high, ATA says

Truck tonnage in the United States reached the highest level in three years during February, according to the American Trucking Associations.

ATA said the advanced seasonally adjusted for-hire truck tonnage index was 116.2, up from 113.3 in January. The index had gained 0.7% in January.

“February’s robust gain is great to see, but the size of the gain is likely magnified due to lower industry capacity,” said Bob Costello, ATA’s chief economist. “With that said, particularly after a very prolonged freight recession, improving volumes in any manner is welcomed.”

The index also increased 2.1% from the same month a year ago, the largest year-over-year gain since October 2022.

During the first two months of the year, tonnage is up 1.4% from 2025. The not seasonally adjusted index, which calculates raw changes in tonnage hauled, equaled 106.9 in February, 1.5% below January’s reading of 108.5.

The tonnage index is calculated on surveys from ATA membership and is dominated by contract freight.