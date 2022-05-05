Truck World draws 10,920 industry professionals

Truck World is promoted as the “meeting place for Canada’s trucking industry” – and thousands of people attended the biennial trade show to do that very thing.

The April 21-23 event organized and hosted by Newcom Media’s show division attracted 9,301 attendees and 1,619 exhibitors, representing 10,920 industry professionals overall.

The three-day show included 374 exhibiting companies.

The halls of Truck World were packed with exhibitors. (Photo: DFH Photography)

“The volume of people coming through the gates demonstrated that Canada’s trucking industry was eager to embrace live, in-person events as we emerge from pandemic-related restrictions,” said show manager Thierry Quagliata.

“We continue to receive positive reports from attendees and exhibitors alike, reinforcing that the show helped them to establish and renew vital industry connections.”

Newcom Media publishes trucking industry titles including Today’s Trucking, Transport Routier, Road Today, and their associated websites including TruckNews.com.

