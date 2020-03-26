Truck World moves to Sept 24-26

TORONTO, Ont. – Truck World, the biennial trade show dedicated to Canada’s trucking industry, has been rescheduled to Sept. 24-26 amid the fight against Covid-19.

Exhibitors were informed of the revised schedule on Wednesday, in a letter from Newcom Media president Joe Glionna. (Newcom publishes Today’s Trucking magazine and this website.)

“As you know the health and safety of our community is our top priority and we have refused to take a wait-and-see approach in this global crisis,” he said. “We’ve been transparent with you in sharing our efforts to postpone Truck World to a safer time of the year, moving initially to June 4-6.

“I am writing to you now to share that we still have concerns for safety with the June dates, and are now announcing our postponement of the event until September. The dates for Truck World 2020 are now September 24 – 26, 2020, at the International Centre in Toronto using the same exhibit halls and space.”

Referring to Covid-19 as an “unprecedented situation”, he stressed that the trucking community’s safety “is our highest priority” and that Newcom feels confident that the decision is prudent.

Truck World is a showcase for more than 500 industry suppliers, and draws more than 15,000 trucking industry professionals.

Newcom Media is Canada’s leading publisher of business-to-business magazines, websites, trade shows and events. The family-owned business serves markets as diverse as trucking, transportation and logistics, fashion, meetings and incentives travel, dental, insurance, financial services, waste and recycling, and bridal.