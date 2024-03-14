Truck World offers recruitment opportunities to exhibitors 

One of the country’s largest job fairs will take place at the Truck World show on April 18-20, 2024 at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

With more than 10,000 people in attendance, exhibitors interested in hiring owner-operators, drivers, mechanics and office staff have a chance to be a part of Canada’s largest job fair and promote their business.

There was a steady flow of traffic through the Truck World show aisles in a previous edition. (Photo: DFH Photography)

Canada’s largest fleets, supplies and vehicle manufacturers will be in attendance.

Upon booking a booth space in the Recruitment Pavilion at Truck Worlds Hall 4, exhibitors will get a grey booth carpet, one 6-inch draped table, two fabric chairs and a fascia sign included for free.

For details, reach out to Kathy Koras at kathy@newcom.ca or call 416-510-6892.