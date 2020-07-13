Trucker wins $100,000 Encore prize
BRAMPTON, Ont. – A Brampton truck driver is richer by $100,000 after claiming a Lotto 6/49 Encore prize.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) said Monday Thinesh Nadarasa matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order for a draw in May.
Nadarasa, 35, discovered his winning when he scanned his ticket on the OLG Lottery App after the draw, it said.
“I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message and I was so excited,” the OLG quoted him as saying at the Prize Centre in Toronto.
“I told my wife, and she was so happy”
A father of two, Nadarasa plans to pay off his credit card bill, and use the remainder of his winnings for his children’s future.
Nadarasa’s winning ticket was purchased at a gas station in Scarborough, Ont.
