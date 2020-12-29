Trucker’s body repatriated from U.S.

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – The body of a Canadian trucker who died of a heart attack while driving home from the U.S. last week has been repatriated with the help of money raised through a GoFundMe campaign.

Christopher Brown, 48, died as he drove through Pennsylvania on Dec. 22, his niece who started the Bring Chris Brown Home campaign, said in an online post.

Kathleen Brown said her husband was a kind-hearted man. (Photo: Alison Savoy/Go Fund Me)

“He managed to steer his transport truck off the road safely, avoiding a major collision in 38 inches of snow,” Alison Savoy wrote.

“Even more heartbreaking to know, he was speaking to my aunt Kathy when he died,” Savoy added.

Brown’s widow, Kathleen, later told CHCH News of Hamilton that he told her he thought “he had just hit something or something wasn’t right on the road, but it was him actually going into distress”.

She said he had pulled over to the side to avoid harming others.

“He did anything and everything for anyone who needed help. He didn’t even have to know them.” _ Kathleen Brown, widow of Christopher Brown.

Kathleen Brown said her husband was a very caring, loving, helpful and kind-hearted man.

“He did anything and everything for anyone who needed help. He didn’t even have to know them,” she told CHCH.

Brown’s body was brought home on Christmas Eve. The Browns have two sons, Ethan and Aaron.

Savoy’s campaign, which had a goal of $10,000, has now raised more than $28,000.

“He is my personal hero who showed me first-hand what true love of friends and family really means. We are all richer in spirit to have known him,” she wrote.

Savoy said a celebration of life for Brown will be held when it is safe to do so.