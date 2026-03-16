Trucking Announcements: Bayview Group co-presidents named; promotions at Fleet Advantage, Southeastern Freight Lines

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Bayview Group has named Chris Nagle and Adam Nagle co-presidents, and Southeastern Freight Lines promoted Craig Parrish to service centre manager at its Albany, Ga., facility. Meanwhile, Lacy Teague of Salem NationaLease has been named the recipient of the Gene Scoggins Award as the top-performing salesperson in the network for 2025. Fleet Advantage promoted Jackie Dusseau, Matthew Wiedmeyer, Wesley Hall, Kirsten Babb and Joseph Rugare.

Bayview Group names co-presidents

The Bayview Group has named Chris Nagle and Adam Nagle co-presidents as the company marks its 54th year serving the trucking and agriculture industries in Atlantic Canada.

Form left: Chris, Michael, and Adam Nagle (Photo: LinkedIn)

The leadership change introduces the third generation of the Nagle family into executive roles at the dealership group. The company said Chris and Adam Nagle have played key roles in supporting the growth of its Kenworth and Kubota operations across the region.

“Over the years, both have demonstrated strong leadership, sound judgment, and a deep commitment to our people, our values, and our long-term vision. I am confident in their ability to lead our organization into its next chapter of growth and success,” the company said in a news release.

Bayview Group said the appointments reflect its long-term leadership transition and continued focus on serving trucking, construction, agricultural and transportation customers across Atlantic Canada.

Southeastern Freight Lines promotes Parrish to service centre manager

Southeastern Freight Lines announced it has promoted Craig Parrish to service centre manager at its Albany, Ga., facility.

Parrish joined the company 15 years ago. Over the years, he has held several key positions at Southeastern’s service center in Valdosta, Ga., including pickup and delivery driver, inbound supervisor, breakbulk supervisor and, most recently, assistant service center manager.

“Craig’s ability to connect with both associates and customers strengthens our culture wherever he serves and has been a key driver of his success in every role he’s held,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations, in a news release.

Fleet Advantage promotes employees across leadership roles

Fleet Advantage has announced the promotion of five employees across several departments as part of an effort to strengthen leadership and support the company’s growing customer base.

Jackie Dusseau, vice president of data analytics and corporate development, will now co-lead the company’s transaction management team alongside John Rickette, vice president of portfolio and manager of the transaction management team. Dusseau will be enhancing organizational alignment and accountability in her expanded role, focusing on advancing Fleet Advantage’s data-driven strategy and supporting corporate development initiatives.

Matthew Wiedmeyer – who’s been a member of the Asset Performance Team for more than five years – has been promoted to senior director of asset performance and maintenance. Over the past year, he assumed a leadership role supporting Fleet Advantage’s maintenance partnerships, which enabled the company to provide creative solutions for customers throughout both active lease periods and off-lease transitions.

Meanwhile, Wesley Hall has been named senior director of asset performance and off-lease. Over the past year, Hall supported the company’s OffLease Reimagined service while assisting several of its largest national accounts. His work included leading customer training initiatives, developing internal processes, onboarding new associates, and ensuring a world-class customer experience.

Kirsten Babb has been promoted to senior manager of asset performance and procurement. Over the past three years, she worked with dealer partners, internal operations teams, and customers to improve Fleet Advantage’s solution offerings, consistency of execution, and overall value proposition.

And Joseph Rugare has been named senior fleet and transaction analyst after recently celebrating his four-year anniversary with the company. The company said that Rugare demonstrates strong analytical and operational capabilities across fleet analyses, lease structuring, pricing support, data reporting, lease origination tracking, and system administration, while supporting customer analyses expected to contribute to future lease origination activity.

Teague receives NationaLease Gene Scoggins Award

Lacy Teague of Salem NationaLease has been named the recipient of the Gene Scoggins Award as the top-performing salesperson in the NationaLease network for 2025.

The award was presented during the 25th NationaLease Masters Club Awards event held in St. Lucia, where 13 sales professionals were recognized for their performance.

Teague qualified for the Masters Club for the 15th consecutive year and is also a member of the NationaLease Hall of Fame.

Lacy Teague and family with Dean Vicha (Photo: NationaLease)

During the event, Mike Wall of Aim NationaLease was inducted into the Hall of Fame after qualifying for the Masters Club for the 10th consecutive year.

Other 2025 Masters Club honorees included: Jason DeAnda and Randy Golden of TCI Leasing/Rentals, Mike Shatzer of Brown NationaLease, Randy MacDonald of Velocity Truck Rental and Leasing, Ken Teague and Tom Sisinyak of Salem NationaLease, Bob Mangan of TCI Leasing/Rentals, Brian Butterfield of Fox & James NationaLease, Jay Hagerty of NationaLease, Fred Schmidt of McMahon Truck Leasing, and Ray Swesey of Brown NationaLease.