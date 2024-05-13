Trucking Announcements: Driving Force supports Indigenous scholarship, Kennedy wins CIFFA’s leadership award

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Monica Kennedy won CIFFA’s 2024 Donna Letterio Leadership Award, and the Driving Force Group of Companies donated $25,000 to Indspire, a national Indigenous registered charity, to support 10 Indigenous children in their post-secondary study through a scholarship.

Driving Force supports Chief Harry Family Scholarship

The Driving Force Group of Companies (TDFG), Canada’s fleet management and transportation solutions provider, presented a $25,000 check to Indspire, a national Indigenous registered charity, to help with a new Chief Harry Family Scholarship that will support Indigenous students.

The scholarship has been inspired by and named after Chief Dale Harry (Pekultn Siyam), a hereditary Chief of the Squamish Nation. His mother, Elder Chésha7 (Gwen Harry), was a residential school survivor who had worked in education for more than 50 years.

Ten Indigenous students across Canada will receive $50,000 across five years to support their studies education, social work, psychology, and social sciences fields.

Driving Force CEO Ayman Ammoura (right) and Kate Espina (left), director of major gifts at Indspire. (Photo: Supplied)

According to the news release, these fields have some of the largest funding gaps, so it is where Chief Harry and his family, with the help of Driving Force, wanted to make a difference.

“The significant cost of tuition can be a barrier to accessing post-secondary education. We’re fortunate to be in a position to help remove this obstacle and help Indigenous students realize their dreams and full potential,” says Ayman Ammoura, TDFG president and chief executive officer.

This is one of the regular efforts TDFG makes across the organization.

“We’re excited to work with The Driving Force Group as they continue to show their support for Indigenous education opportunities and communities. Their commitment will result in real-world outcomes for young learners and their future,” said Mike DeGagné, Indspire president and chief executive officer.

CIFFA names Donna Letterio Leadership Award recipient

The Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) announced the 2024 Donna Letterio Leadership Award went to Monica Kennedy, owner and president at ITN Logistics Group of Companies.

Introduced in December 2015, in memory of former CIFFA president Donna Letterio, who passed away in August 2013, the award recognizes a woman in the global freight logistics sector who has demonstrated professionalism, commitment, leadership and a passion for excellence in her career and life.

Monica Kennedy wins 2024 Donna Letterio Leadership Award. (Photo: Supplied)

CIFFA will present the award during a gala dinner event in Montreal this June. The association will also prepare a check in Kennedy’s name for $1,000 which will be presented to Bladder Cancer Canada.

In her nomination form, Kennedy was described as a successful business entrepreneur and an individual with outstanding values and vision who has devoted almost 50 years to the logistics and transportation industry, CIFFA said in a news release. She is certified by the WBE (Women’s Business Enterprises) in Canada and the U.S. since 2020.

According to the release, Kennedy has also been recognized by several employees as a dedicated mentor. In addition to her career achievements, Kennedy also has five children (two of her own and three of her late husband), and nine grandchildren.

“CIFFA would like to extend our congratulations to Monica for this well-deserved recognition,” said Bruce Rodgers, CIFFA’ s executive director. “Monica’s unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership and her relentless pursuit of excellence makes her a true role model, impacting those who know her in business and in life.”