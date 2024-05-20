Trucking Announcements: Krueper joins DynaCert, Penske joins PACT

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Polaris donated goods to Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter and Penske Truck Leasing joined Powering America’s Commercial Transportation (PACT) in the U.S. Meanwhile, industry veteran Bernd Krueper takes on DynaCert president role, Ronnie Garcia was named grant programs and government relations manager at Vicinity Motors, Sherisse Collins joined TIP and Truckstop welcomed Andrea Johnston as its chief revenue officer.

Polaris donates to Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter

Polaris held a Mother’s Day Donation Drive for Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter last week. The team donated new clothing and personal items to go to the women and children. Ernestine’s Women’s Shelter offers a safe place for women and children escaping abuse. With several programs in place, they provide support and resources to help victims begin a new, violence-free chapter.

Bernd Krueper takes on DynaCert president role

DynaCert appointed Bernd Krueper as president.

In the new role, he will provide hands-on operations supervision and lead DynaCert’s further development and international expansion.

Bernd Krueper (Photo: LinedIn)

Krueper has more than 30 years of experience in various industries, including automotive and off-highway sectors, as well as sustainable energy and power generation solutions.

He held many executive roles over the past three decades, including serving as deputy chairman of the VDMA, an association for German engine manufacturers, where he consulted with political authorities and decision-makers on matters like emission legislation, ESG criteria, renewable energy, and non-fossil fuel solutions such as hydrogen.

Krueper also spent six years as chief executive officer of Motorenfabrik Hatz GmbH and 2.5 years as CEO of Hatz Components GmbH. During his tenure, the company transitioned from a diesel engine manufacturer to a leading provider of propulsion and power generation solutions, including digitalization, and alternative fuels like hybrid and electric solutions.

Collins joins TIP

Sherisse Collins joined the TIP’s commercial team as an account manager for Atlantic Canada.

She brings years of sales and logistics experience to the role, the company said in an announcement, citing her experience at FedEx, where she oversaw courier and LTL services in New Brunswick and Newfoundland as an account executive. Before joining TIP, she owned Export-Able, specializing in international logistics consulting, and held roles at LuminUltra and UPS.

Sherisse Collins (Photo: LinkedIn)

Penske joins PACT as a charter member

Penske Truck Leasing has joined Powering America’s Commercial Transportation (PACT), a coalition dedicated to promoting infrastructure development for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles in the U.S. As a charter member, Penske will now hold a permanent seat on PACT’s board of directors, with Paul Rosa, senior vice-president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske, filling this role.

Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing, expressed the company’s commitment to advancing discussions on fleet electrification and the necessary infrastructure investments. Penske currently operates and maintains a fleet of more than 445,800 vehicles across its businesses in North America on behalf of itself and its customers.

“We have been at the forefront of testing and running ZEV options, advising fleet customers on their use, and building charging infrastructure,” he said in a news release.

“[Penske’s] longstanding customer relationships and deep understanding of fleet operational needs will help close the knowledge gap that currently exists between the utility and trucking sectors,” added Ritchie Huang, PACT board member and executive manager for government affairs at Daimler Truck North America.

Vicinity Motor appoints Garcia as grant programs, government relations manager

Vicinity Motor announced the appointment of Ronnie Garcia as grant programs and government relations manager. He will be leading the company’s internal team, developing training programs and resources.

Ronnie Garcia (Photo: LinkedIn)

“Ronnie is a seasoned professional with extensive grant management and government relations expertise. His track record of driving successful collaborations and navigating complex regulatory landscapes makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” the company said in an announcement.

Johnston joins Truckstop

Truckstop announced that Andrea Johnston joined its leadership team as chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Johnston is responsible for sales, marketing, and customer success, the company said in a release.

Andrea Johnston (Photo: Supplied)

She has more than 30 years of international experience in B2B sales, customer success and business development. Most recently, Johnston served as CRO at Alludo (formerly known as Corel), and prior to that, she held the position of chief operating officer at OpenTable.

“In many ways, our mission is similar to several of the companies that I have worked for over my career, and I am passionate about empowering our customers to become even more successful,” said Johnston in a release.