Trucking Announcements: Leadership additions at TEN, FleetForce, Ease Logistics

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, FleetForce and ParkPro appointed Alix Miller as a senior advisor and TEN named Mark Domzalski as senior vice president of growth and customer strategy. Liqui Moly USA promoted Eva Tran to vice president of marketing, while Ease Logistics has welcomed Ken Adamo as chief strategy officer and KAG Canada promoted Kary Sidhu to terminal manager overseeing operations in Winnipeg and Thunder Bay.

FleetForce, ParkPro name Miller senior advisor

FleetForce and ParkPro have appointed Alix Miller as a senior advisor, as both companies look to expand their operations across the U.S., and Canada.

Miller, a senior principal at TSG Advisors and former president and chief executive officer of the Florida Trucking Association, will support FleetForce’s national growth strategy while advising ParkPro on scaling its truck parking technology.

Miller brings more than 20 years of experience in transportation, public affairs and strategic communications. During her time leading the Florida Trucking Association, she was involved in policy initiatives related to truck parking and legal reform to reduce lawsuit abuse in the state.

“Alix spent years at the helm of Florida Trucking Association, shaping the very policies and infrastructure that companies like FleetForce and ParkPro operate within,” said Tra Williams, CEO and president of FleetForce and ParkPro. “Bringing her into our corner — along with TSG’s strategic depth — is an extraordinary advantage as we scale. The drivers and businesses powering this industry deserve solutions built by people who truly understand their world, and that’s what this partnership delivers.”

Miller is also a recipient of the American Trucking Associations’ President’s Leadership Award and has been named to Florida Trend’s Florida 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to what Tra and this team have been building since FleetForce and FTA launched a corporate partnership in 2021,” Miller said. “This advisory role is a formalization of a partnership years in the making, and one I believe in deeply.”

TEN names Domzalski SVP of growth and customer strategy

TEN (Transportation Equipment Network) has appointed trailer leasing executive Mark Domzalski as senior vice president of growth and customer strategy.

Domzalski brings more than 30 years of experience in the industry, having held leadership roles at PLM Trailer Leasing, XTRA Lease and General Electric. Most recently, he served as chief commercial officer at PLM.

He will focus on customer acquisition across the U.S. and Canada, while also overseeing growth strategies for TEN Cool and TEN Space, the company’s refrigerated and storage-focused business units.

TEN said Domzalski will also lead development of its enterprise sales strategy as the company continues expanding its leasing and fleet services operations.

“Mark has built his career at some of the most established names in trailer leasing, and he’s done it by growing customer relationships and scaling commercial operations from the ground up,” said Hooman Yazhari, CEO of TEN.

“We were looking for someone who understands this industry at a deep level, and Mark checks every box. As we continue to invest in our offerings and broader go-to-market capabilities, Mark will play a key role in helping us accelerate growth and deliver a strong customer experience.”

Tran promoted to VP of marketing at Liqui Moly USA

Liqui Moly USA, a motor oils, additives and automotive chemicals manufacturer, has promoted Eva Tran to vice president of marketing, expanding her leadership role.

Tran joined the company eight years ago and has led development of its North American marketing operations, including building the company’s marketing team and overseeing brand strategy and expansion efforts.

She also previously led operational initiatives, including the launch of Liqui Moly’s first domestic warehouse, which the company said strengthened its distribution capabilities.

Tran will continue overseeing long-term marketing strategy, brand positioning and team development while working alongside CEO Sebastian Zelger and the rest of the executive leadership team.

“Eva has been a cornerstone of our success in North America,” Zelger said. “Her leadership, deep understanding of our brand, and ability to scale both teams and strategy have made a lasting impact on our business.”

Tran is also involved in industry organizations and initiatives related to marketing, leadership and mentorship, including advocacy for women in leadership roles.

KAG Canada promotes Sidhu

KAG Canada has promoted Kary Sidhu to terminal manager, overseeing operations in Winnipeg and Thunder Bay.

Sidhu joined the company in 2019 as part of the operations team and has since held several roles, including customer service specialist, logistics specialist and senior logistics specialist. Most recently, he served as terminal manager.

“This promotion recognizes the care and effort Kary puts into supporting the team each day, including our dispatch and professional drivers. This will position us to deliver safe, reliable, and industry-leading service our customers count on,” KAG said in a news release.

(Photo: KAG Canada)

Ease Logistics names Adamo chief strategy officer

Ease Logistics has welcomed Ken Adamo as chief strategy officer, where he will oversee the company’s technology, pricing intelligence and AI-related growth strategy.

Adamo will lead the development of AMMI, Ease’s proprietary intelligence platform, including the expansion of AMMI Ship, the company’s AI-driven pricing engine.

He joins Ease after serving as chief of analytics and general manager for the shipper business at DAT Freight & Analytics, where he focused on market intelligence and freight analytics. Before that, he held pricing and decision science leadership roles at FedEx, where he developed forecasting and optimization models that improved network decision-making and profitability at scale.

Adamo brings more than a decade of experience in freight analytics, pricing strategy and logistics technology. He has also twice been named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive “Pro to Know.”