Trucking Announcements: Leadership changes at CTEA, Roll-Rite; Abrams Auto Transport appoints operations VP

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, the Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA) named Christian Stang president of the board, and Andrew Smith assumed the role of vice president. Roll-Rite has appointed James Taylor president of its covering solutions group and Abrams Auto Transport has welcomed Rachel Lee to the team as vice president of operations. KAG Canada has announced changes to its sales team, with Devin Szautner becoming an account manager and Glen Larivee being named business development manager.

CTEA announces board leadership transition

The Canadian Transportation Equipment Association has announced a leadership transition within its board of directors.

Christian Stang of Gincor Werx has assumed the role of board president, while Andrew Smith of Isuzu North America has been appointed CTEA’s vice president.

The association said on a LinkedIn post both leaders bring extensive industry experience and will help guide advocacy efforts as the transportation equipment sector navigates evolving trade and regulatory challenges.

Christian Stang (Photo: LinkedIn) Andrew Smith (Photo: LinkedIn)

Roll-Rite names Taylor president of covering solutions

Roll-Rite has appointed James Taylor president of its covering solutions group, that supplies tarping systems and covering products for commercial vehicles used in construction, agriculture, waste and refuse applications.

He is succeeding Scott Kartes, following his retirement after 20 years with the company.

Taylor will oversee the strategic direction and growth of the company’s covering solutions portfolio, which includes Roll-Rite and Vango Rolling Tarp Solutions – each part of the Clarience Technologies team of companies. Roll Rite is also the parent company of Pulltarps, manufacturers of heavy-duty tarps and truck and trailer tarping.

Taylor brings more than 25 years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry and has previously held leadership roles with Cummins, Aperia Technologies, TE Connectivity and Meritor.

Abrams Auto Transport appoints Lee VP of operations

(Photo: Abrams Auto Transport)

Abrams Auto Transport has welcomed Rachel Lee to the team as vice president of operations.

The company said Lee joins its leadership team with experience in operational management, financial leadership and organizational development.

Most recently, Lee served as vice president at Minoh, where she advanced from finance and accounting manager to vice president within a year.

Abrams said Lee has experience building operational systems, developing teams and leading process improvement initiatives.

“As Abrams Auto Transport continues to grow across Canada and the United States, Rachel’s experience and leadership will play an important role in helping us strengthen our operations, enhance customer service, support our team members,” CEO Tom Johnston said.

KAG Canada announces sales team changes

KAG Canada has announced changes to its sales team in Ontario and Saskatchewan, including a new account management role for Devin Szautner and the return of Glen Larivee as business development manager.

Szautner has been named account manager, focusing on the dry bulk and agriculture sectors. During his 15 years with KAG Canada, he has held several operational roles, including logistics specialist, senior logistics specialist, and logistics and operations advisor. The company said Szautner brings extensive operational and product knowledge. He is based in Saskatoon.

Larivee, meanwhile, just rejoined KAG Canada earlier this year as business development manager after previously holding operational leadership positions with sales and business development responsibilities.

KAG said Larivee will be based in Ottawa and work with the company’s leadership team to help expand its presence and strengthen service delivery in the Canadian market.