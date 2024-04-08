Trucking Announcements: Lucas Oil promotions, NMFTA’s cybersecurity director

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Deidra Colvin and Shane Burns were promoted at Lucas Oil, and Orbcomm hired Christian Mezger as chief financial officer. Meanwhile, NMFTA hired Cara Walls as cybersecurity director.

Lucas Oil promotes Colvin and Burns

Lucas Oil announced Deidra Colvin is promoted to chief revenue and strategy officer and will oversee revenue operations. She takes on the job after the previous role as chief strategy officer. In her new position, Colvin will optimize revenue streams and spearheading market expansion efforts.

Left to right: Deidra Colvin and Shane Burns (Photo: Lucas Oil)

Shane Burns, meanwhile, is promoted to the vice-president of global sales and will lead the expansion of distribution networks and product offerings in the global market. He previously served as vice-president of national sales.

Burns will have a greater focus on Lucas Oil’s sales activity internationally, including the company’s recently announced expansion into Brazil.

Orbcomm hires Mezger as a new CFO

Orbcomm announced that Christian Mezger has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO).

In his new role, Mezger will focus on achieving financial objectives, managing the company’s finance, global supply chain and information technology teams.

Mezger previously served as executive vice-president (EVP) and CFO at Anuvu since 2019, where he was responsible for finance, people services, legal, supply chain and information technology.

Before that, he was president and chief executive officer at CMTSU Liquidation (formerly known as Ciber), EVP and CFO at Ciber, and vice-president of technology services at Hewlett Packard Company.

NMFTA hires Walls as cybersecurity director

Cara Walls has joined the National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA), a cybersecurity industry organization, as a director of cybersecurity.

Walls joins the organization with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity leadership at companies such as Coyote Logistics, UMB, H&R Block, and New York Life.

In her new role, she will lead the cybersecurity initiatives for NMFTA, which will focus on enterprise networks, systems, and assets – such as trucks – used to support the global supply chain and the U.S. transportation industry.

She was also a lead cybersecurity instructor and curriculum developer at the University of Louisiana’s graduate program.