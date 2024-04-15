Trucking Announcements: New Canpar, Loomis president; DataDis U.S. hire

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. This week Mike Hover was named president of Canpar and Loomis Express, and DataDis welcomed Steve Sanderson as regional sales manager for the U.S.

However, today’s edition also includes the saddening news of Stephane Marcoux passing. He was a strategic account manager at Dynamic Tire.

TFI appoints Hover as Canpar and Loomis Express president

TFI International announced that Mike Hover was appointed as president of Canpar and Loomis Express.

He brings nearly 30 years of transportation industry experience to the job.

Hover joined TForce as vice president of operations in 2013 and became president of TForce Freight Canada eight years later.

Earlier in his career, he worked at FedEx Ground for 18 years.

Sanderson named DataDis’ U.S. regional sales manager

DataDis announced Steve Sanderson joined the company as regional sales manager for the U.S.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading sales initiatives, expanding market presence, and providing tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of trucking fleets, the company said in a news release.

Sanderson brings 20 years of experience to the role. Prior to joining DataDis, he served as National director of sales at DriveTech, and as a regional sales manager at Rand McNally and SmartDrive Systems. His other experience includes sales roles at Lytx, CameraMatics, and Pedigree Technologies.

Sudden death of Stephane Marcoux announced

Dynamic Tire announced the sudden and unexpected passing of Stephane Marcoux, a long-term employee of Dynamic Tire.

Stephane Marcoux (Photo: Supplied)

“His loss has left us all in shock and deep sorrow,” the company shared by a press release, adding that Marcoux was respected by his customers and colleagues.

“But what made Stephane even more remarkable, was his role as a single father, for whom his daughter was his entire world. Despite the demands of his successful sales career at Dynamic Tire and Goodyear, Stephane managed to create a wonderful life for her and her family.”

Dynamic Tire acknowledges Marcoux’s impact on the company, saying that the launching of the Sailun brand in the Canadian market owes much of its current success to his hard work and commitment.

TruckNews.com and Dynamic Tire extend heartfelt condolences to Stephane Marcoux’s family and loved ones.