Trucking Announcements: Accuride welcomes Soika as CCO, new leadership at CMC, TRALA

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Accuride has welcomed Jason Soika as chief commercial officer, and CMC has appointed Davey Miller as chief operating officer, while Michael Wojnowski was promoted to senior vice president, south region. Southeastern Freight Lines promoted Avery Barnes to breakbulk manager at its Atlanta facility.

Meanwhile, the Truck Renting and Leasing Association has named Ken Roemer, president of PACCAR Leasing Company, as chairman of the board for the 2026–2027 term. TRALA has also recognized J.T. Taylor, president of U-Haul International, with the Steve Lawrence Legacy Award.

Accuride hires new chief commercial officer

Accuride has welcomed Jason Soika as chief commercial officer. He will oversee Accuride’s truck OE, trailer OE, and aftermarket sales, along with marketing, forecasting, and product management, under a unified go-to-market strategy.

Soika brings more than 25 years of experience across the commercial vehicle and manufacturing sectors.

According to a news release, he most recently served as general manager, North America aftermarket for Cummins drivetrain and braking systems, leading large-scale commercial operations.

In his earlier career, Soika has held senior commercial and sales leadership roles spanning OEM, dealer, and supplier environments, including positions with Excel Truck Group, AP Emissions Technologies, Delco Remy, and Daimler Trucks North America.

CMC names Miller COO, promotes Wojnowski to senior vice president of south region

Intermodal services provider CMC has appointed Davey Miller as chief operating officer and promoted Michael Wojnowski to senior vice president, south region, as part of a leadership reshuffle aimed at supporting growth and operational improvements.

The changes follow the departure of former COO Bryan Blalock, who has been named president of Gateway Terminals Savannah.

Davey Miller (Photo: CMC) Michael Wojnowski (Photo: CMC)

Miller, who has been with the company for 15 years, will oversee operational strategy and execution across CMC’s network, with a focus on safety, efficiency, and customer service.

Wojnowski, who joined CMC in 2012, succeeds Miller in his previous role and will lead operations across the southern U.S., supporting regional growth and performance.

“These leadership appointments reflect the depth of talent within CMC and our commitment to developing strong leaders from within,” said Vincent J. Marino, company CEO. “Davey and Michael have consistently demonstrated the operational expertise and dedication needed to support our customers and drive continued growth. We are confident in their ability to lead our organization forward.”

Roemer named TRALA chairman for 2026–2027 term

The Truck Renting and Leasing Association has named Ken Roemer, president of PACCAR Leasing Company, as chairman of the board for the 2026–2027 term.

The appointment was announced during TRALA’s annual meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Roemer brings extensive experience in commercial truck leasing and fleet services through his leadership at PACCAR Leasing Company and has been actively involved in TRALA for many years, the company said in a release.

Roemer succeeds Mike Pugh, vice president of global strategic sales for Enterprise Mobility, who served as chairman for two consecutive terms since 2024.

U-Haul’s Taylor receives TRALA Steve Lawrence Legacy Award

J.T. Taylor, president of U-Haul International, has received the Steve Lawrence Legacy Award from the TRALA during its annual meeting in Arizona.

The award recognizes individuals who have made lasting contributions to the association and the truck renting and leasing industry.

Taylor has been with U-Haul since 1981 and has served as president of U-Haul International for the past two decades. He has also been actively involved in industry initiatives throughout his career. Within TRALA, Taylor has served on the board of directors for more than 20 years and has been a long-time chairman of the security committee, supporting the association’s work on a range of industry issues.

Southeastern Freight Lines promotes Barnes to breakbulk manager

Southeastern Freight Lines announced it has promoted Avery Barnes to breakbulk manager at its Atlanta facility.

Barnes joined the company in 2012 as a freight handler at its Jacksonville, Fla., service centre and has since held a range of leadership roles, including linehaul dispatcher, weight and inspections inspector, front line supervisor, outbound operations manager, and pickup and delivery operations manager.

Most recently, he served as assistant service centre manager at the Atlanta breakbulk facility.