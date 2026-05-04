Trucking Announcements: Promotions at NMFTA, PGT Trucking; Capacity Trucks welcomes Gibson

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, the National Motor Freight Traffic Association promoted Ben Wilkens to director of cybersecurity, and PGT Trucking appointed Sergio Villarreal as vice president of Mexico operations. Meanwhile, Capacity Trucks welcomed Todd Gibson as senior director of sales.

Wilkens promoted to director of cybersecurity at NMFTA

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) has promoted Ben Wilkens to director of cybersecurity, where he will lead the association’s cybersecurity strategy, research initiatives and research efforts.

Wilkens previously served as a cybersecurity principal engineer at NMFTA, working on technologies, methodologies, and strategies to help protect information systems across the freight and logistics ecosystem.

Wilkens will collaborate closely with industry partners, academic institutions, and government agencies to strengthen cybersecurity practices and knowledge-sharing across the sector.

Prior to joining NMFTA, Wilkens spent over a decade at a family-owned trucking and logistics company, Bellavance Enterprises, most recently as director of information services, where he focused on integrating technology to improve operational efficiency while maintaining strong cybersecurity standards.

“Ben’s leadership and real-world understanding of both cybersecurity and transportation make him exceptionally well-positioned to advance NMFTA’s mission in this critical area,” said Joe Ohr, chief operations and technical officer for NMFTA, in a news release.

PGT Trucking names VP, Mexico operations

PGT Trucking has appointed Sergio Villarreal as vice president of Mexico operations, as the carrier looks to expand its cross-border services.

He will focus on expanding the company’s cross-border operations to service customers with northbound and southbound transportation needs.

Villarreal has been with PGT Trucking for 16 years, most recently overseeing terminal operations in Laredo, Texas, supporting the company’s international freight business.

“This new appointment solidifies PGT Trucking’s position as the flatbed transportation leader for international shipping solutions,” said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking president.

“Under Villarreal’s leadership, our U.S.-Mexico cross-border operation will continue to support the needs of our customers and the growing economy through the Port of Laredo.”

Capacity Trucks names Gibson senior director of sales

(Photo: Capacity Trucks)

Terminal tractor manufacturer Capacity Trucks has appointed Todd Gibson as senior director of sales.

Gibson joins the Texas-based company with 29 years of experience across OEM specialty vehicle industries, including roles at Blue Bird Corporation, Mazda, and Eaton. He most recently served as director of sales at Collins Bus.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Todd to the Capacity team,” said Larry Daniels, vice president of global sales for the Fire Group, part of the Specialty Vehicles Segment of Terex Corporation, which owns Capacity.

“He brings extensive experience and a proven track record in cultivating positive dealer relationships, which will greatly benefit our company, partners and the customers we serve.”