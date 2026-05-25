Trucking Announcements: Wessels named CFO at Torc; VPs hired at Di-Mond, Harbor Logistics

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Torc Robotics named Tobias Wessels its chief financial officer (CFO) and Phillips 66 appointed Greg Hayes as lead independent director. Di-Mond Trailers and Truck Bodies has hired Dave Steane vice president of sales, while Harbor Logistics welcomed two new members to its leadership team, adding Park Williams as senior vice president of sales, and Jeff Martin as vice president of transportation.

Torc Robotics names Wessels as CFO

Torc Robotics has named Tobias Wessels as CFO as the company continues preparing for commercial deployment of Level 4 autonomous trucks in the U.S., according to a news release. He brings more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience across the autonomous vehicle, AI and technology sectors.

Before joining Torc, Wessels served as chief development officer at Helm.ai, where he oversaw finance, corporate development and international expansion efforts, including partnerships with Volkswagen Group.

He also previously served as chief corporate development officer at autonomous delivery company Udelv and earlier worked as CFO of X, Alphabet’s moonshot development division, where he helped support projects that later evolved into Waymo.

(Photo: Torc Robotics)

“Tobias brings a rare combination of deep technical understanding and financial rigor, shaped by experience at the forefront of autonomy and AI,” said Peter Vaughan Schmidt, CEO of Torc. “As we continue to scale our operations, his leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our financial strategy, enhancing operational discipline, and positioning Torc for long-term success.”

Phillips 66 appoints lead independent director

Greg Hayes has been appointed as lead independent director of Phillips 66’s board of directors, the company announced after the retirement of Glenn Tilton and Marna Whittington from the board.

Hayes succeeds Tilton, who previously served as lead independent director, and Doug Terreson will succeed Whittington as chairman of the audit and finance committee.

“We are pleased to have Greg step into the role of Lead Independent Director,” said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “His distinguished leadership experience and deep knowledge of Phillips 66 position him well for this responsibility.”

Di-Mond welcomes vice president of sales

Canadian trailer manufacturer Di-Mond Trailers and Truck Bodies has named Dave Steane vice president of sales.

In this role, Stane will oversee sales operations and distribution channels across North America as the company looks to expand its footprint.

Prior to joining Di-Mond, he served as regional sales manager at OrangeEV, where he worked on sustainability-focused transportation sales and account management.

Stane also spent seven years with Peterbilt as an account manager in Mississauga, Ont.

Earlier in his career, he served as specialist, truck and equipment, at Element Fleet Management, among other roles in the industry. Overall, he brings more than 30 years of transportation experience to the new role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave to our executive team. Dave’s deep industry experience and proven track record of scaling teams make him the perfect fit as we enter our next phase of expansion,” said Chris Di Lillo, CEO of Di-Mond, in the release.

Harbor Logistics hires VPs of transportation, sales

Harbor Logistics has appointed two transportation and supply chain executives to its leadership team, naming Park Williams senior vice president of sales and Jeff Martin vice president of transportation.

Williams will lead enterprise sales, revenue development and customer growth initiatives across Harbor’s service portfolio. He brings more than 20 years of experience in logistics, supply chain strategy and business development, previously holding sales and operations roles with Mallory Alexander, GXO Logistics and PSA BDP, where he led business development and sales efforts across North and Latin America.

Martin, meanwhile, joins the company with experience in leading transportation and fleet operations across multiple industries, the company said in the release. In his new role, he will oversee Harbor’s transportation operations, including compliance, operational performance, driver development and network growth.

Prior to joining the company, Martin held leadership positions with Kenan Advantage Group, Trimac Transportation, Maines Paper & Foodservice, Rite Aid and Panera Bread. He managed multi-site transportation networks, led operational integrations and implemented performance initiatives throughout his career.

Park Williams, L, and Jeff Martin, R (Photo: Harbor Logistics)

“Park and Jeff each bring a tremendous depth of operational and industry experience that aligns well with where Harbor Logistics is headed as a company,” said Scott Auslund, CEO of Harbor Logistics, in the release. “Park has a strong track record of building relationships and a practical, end‑to‑end understanding of customer supply chain challenges, while Jeff has consistently led complex transportation operations with a focus on performance, safety and team development. We’re excited to welcome both of them to Harbor.”