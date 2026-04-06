Trucking Cares Foundation donates $2,500 to aid Nebraska wildfire relief

The Trucking Cares Foundation has donated $2,500 to the Nebraska Trucking Association to support the delivery of wildfire relief in the state.



“The devastating wildfires that have torn through western Nebraska have caused widespread property damage and disruption to daily lives, particularly for farmers and ranchers. But in the wake of this disaster, we have seen countless examples of neighbors stepping up to help,” said TCF Chairman Greg Owen.

The Nebraska Trucking Heroes Stipend offers 50 cents per mile for up to 500 miles a trip for truckers helping with wildfire relief in western Nebraska. (Photo: iStock)

“In times of need, truckers are a lifeline, delivering critical relief supplies where they are needed most. With the trucking industry being squeezed by high diesel prices, we are proud to join the Nebraska Trucking Association’s efforts to help defray truckers’ costs and enable communities to get back on their feet quickly,” said Owen, who is head coach of Ability Tri-Modal.



Wildfires in western Nebraska have burned hundreds of thousands of acres. Fueled by strong winds, the fires affected large swaths of land, destroyed homes, and killed livestock.



TCF said demand is high for feed and supplies, but soaring fuel costs are hampering the ability to respond.



The Nebraska Trucking Association previously launched the Nebraska Trucking Heroes Stipend, offering 50 cents per mile for up to 500 miles a trip for truckers helping with wildfire relief in western Nebraska.

“Having TCF join our relief effort is huge,” said NTA President and CEO Kent Grisham. “With that donation, along with the support coming in from individuals and companies, we are now able to double our initial commitment to our Trucking Heroes Wildfire Relief Fund.”

