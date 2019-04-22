Trucking conditions continue to weaken

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – U.S. trucking conditions sled to near neutral territory in February, according to the latest FTR Trucking Conditions Index (TCI).

February marked the lowest reading since August 2017. FTR reports the decline is due to weaker freight volumes and a softening rate environment.

“We continue to see modest weakening in trucking conditions due to the near-term easing of freight rates and volumes, but we should remain generally above neutral during the coming year. However, we are close enough to neutral that negative TCI readings are now a possibility,” said Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking with FTR.