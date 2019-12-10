Trucking conditions improved slightly in October: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trucking conditions in the U.S. improved in October, but remained in negative territory, according to FTR’s Trucking Conditions Index.

Freight demand drove the improvement, with housing numbers strengthening. The industrial economy remained sluggish. FTR projects the index to remain steady in a “mediocre environment” through the first half of 2020.

“Although we continue to see high-profile trucking failures – often due to internal management issues – we see a generally stable environment for the industry,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice-president of trucking. “Manufacturing is weakening, but residential construction is firming, and job growth and consumer spending remain strong. While we expect little freight growth in most segments, volume remains solid by historical standards.”