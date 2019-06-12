Trucking conditions remained negative in April: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trucking conditions in the U.S. improved slightly in April, according to the Trucking Conditions Index by FTR, but remained in negative territory.

FTR reports the rate environment continues to soften and economic indicators linked to freight are generally weaker.

“Not that long ago, it seemed inconceivable that the good times in trucking would end, but here we are back down to Earth,” said Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking. “Growth in manufacturing – the most significant driver of trucking activity – has subsided, and residential construction remains stagnant. However, there are some near-term positives, such as lower diesel prices. Also, carriers are responding to flagging demand by ending their hiring spree, which could set the stage for firmer capacity utilization down the road.”