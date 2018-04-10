Trucking HR Canada celebrates 52 Top Fleet Employers

OTTAWA, Ont — Fifty-two of the best workplaces in Canada’s trucking and logistics industry have earned honors through the 5th annual Top Fleet Employers program, Trucking HR Canada announced today.



All applicants were rated on topics including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and innovative HR practices. Additionally, those who have been recognized in the program for five years in a row, have been given a Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status.

The 2018 honours are awarded to the following (listed by number of years in the program):

Five years – Top Fleet Employers of Distinction:

Bison Transport (MB)

Erb Transport (ON)

Home Hardware Stores Limited (ON)

Kindersley Transport Ltd. (SK)

Kriska Holdings Ltd. (ON)

Logikor (ON)

SLH Transport (ON)

Transpro Freight Systems (ON)

Four years

Challenger Motor Freight (ON)

Edge Transportation Services (SK)

J.G. Drapeau (ON)

Liberty Linehaul (ON)

Linamar Transportation (ON)

Ryder Canada Supply Chain Solutions (ON)

Triton Transport (BC)

Three years

Arnold Bros. Transport (MB)

Brian Kurtz Trucking (ON)

Canaan Shipping (BC)

Canada Cartage (ON)

Joseph Haulage Canada (ON)

Midland Transport (NB)

Olymel– Transport Transbo (QC)

Q-Line Trucking (SK)

Rosedale Transport (ON)

Rosenau Transport (AB)

Steed Standard Transport (ON)

Sutco Transportation Specialists (BC)

Tandet (ON)

Trailer Wizards (ON)

Westcan Bulk Transport (AB)

Two years

Carmen Transportation (ON)

Groupe Guilbault (QC)

Harv Wilkening Transport (SK)

JD Smith Supply Chain Solutions (ON)

Munden Ventures (BC)

National Shunt Services (ON)

ONE for Freight (ON)

Onfreight Logistics (ON)

Payne Transportation (MB)

STG Fleet Services (SK)

Woodcock Brothers Transportation Group (ON)

XTL Transport (QC)

New this year

Arrow Transportation Systems (BC)

Bandstra Transportation Systems (BC)

Beyond Transportation (BC)

Caron Transportation Systems (AB)

Clarke Road Transport (NS)

Coastal Pacific Xpress (BC)

Fast Lane Freight Systems (MB)

Fortigo Freight Systems (ON)

Polaris Transport Carriers (ON)

RST Industries and Sunbury Transport (NB)

“These 52 fleets demonstrate a commitment to strong human resources approaches. We commend them for their leadership in showcasing the trucking and logistics industry as a great place to work,” said Angela Splinter, chief executive officer of Trucking HR Canada. “Now in our fifth year, we are especially proud to honor those achieving the Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status.”

Trucking HR Canada will recognize the 2018 Top Fleet Employers at its annual Gala Awards Dinner on October 11, 2018 in Toronto. Applications for 2019 will open October 15, 2018.