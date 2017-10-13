Trucking HR Canada gives out awards at annual Gala Dinner

TORONTO, Ont. — The nation’s best fleets to work for were celebrated on October 12 at the second annual Top Fleet Employers Awards Gala Dinner.

The event was put on by Trucking HR Canada, the industry’s go-to organization for all things human resources-related, to honor those fleets who made its Top Fleet Employers list this year.

The Top Fleet Employers are companies within the trucking industry that go above and beyond to make their work places better for their employees. This year, Trucking HR Canada named 48 companies through its Top Fleet Employers Program.

At the gala, awards for the Top Private Fleet, Top Small Fleet, Top Medium Fleet, and Top Large Fleet were given out during the course of the evening. And as a new addition, achievements of excellence were also given out.

The Top Private Fleet award went to STG Fleet Services. One For Freight was the recipient of the Top Small Fleet Award. The Top Medium Fleet award went to Kriska Holdings. And rounding out the fleet awards, was Bison Transport who took home the Top Large Fleet Award.

The achievement of excellence awards were broken down into five categories that Trucking HR Canada wanted to highlight.

The recipient of the workplace culture achievement of excellence was Westcan Bulk Transport. XTL Transport took home the achievement of excellence of workplace diversity. The recipient of HR innovation achievement was Challenger Motor Freight. The employee engagement achievement went to Sutco Transportation, and taking home the achievement of training and skills development was Bison Transport.

The night’s most coveted award – the HR Leader of the Year – was saved for last.

“Nothing ever changes without leadership,” David Bradley, acting CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “The HR Leader of the Year award recognizes an individual who exemplifies human resources best practices within their organization…Eligible nominees have to be employed by a 2017 Top Fleet Employer and provide HR management to Canadian employees and currently hold a senior HR management role…nominees are scored on various criteria which reflect their accomplishments, leadership and HR development.”

Brenda Cuthbert of Siemens Transportation Group was named this year’s HR Leader of the Year. She has well over 25 years of HR experience in the trucking industry.

Unfortunately, Cuthbert was unable to attend the gala and accept the award due to travel complications.

One of the most notable absentees of the night was Angela Splinter, Trucking HR Canada’s CEO. Earlier this year, Splinter announced she would be taking a temporary medical leave of absence as she battles cancer.

However, Splinter did write up a letter to be read to attendees that night. A part of it read:

“It is unfortunate that I cannot join you in person tonight. I have been temporarily sidelined by cancer. I am focusing all of my energy on getting rid of it as fast as I possibly can…I know the team at Trucking HR Canada are doing a wonderful job and I hope you all enjoy a well-deserved gala evening…we know how much this recognition means to each of you – you all go to a lot of effort in your applications and this gala evening is a way of recognizing that.”

Trucking HR Canada’s Top Fleet Employers Program is open to any Canadian fleet, and recognizes fleets that meet Trucking HR Canada’s standards of excellence in human resources for the trucking industry. The Top Fleet Employers Program has grown over the past three years, with a growing number of fleets applying. If you think your fleet has what it takes to be a Top Fleet Employer, Trucking HR Canada encourages you to apply and join other fleets that shine a positive light on the trucking industry, and help showcase this industry as a great place to work.