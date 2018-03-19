Trucking HR Canada launches new project focused on mental health

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada, with support from the Ontario provincial government, today announced a new project focused on mental health in the trucking and logistics sector.

Spanning two years, the new initiative will work to increase understanding among trucking and logistics employers on the importance of psychological health in the workplace; and, develop practical and relevant resources and tools to support employers in addressing employee mental health.

“Mental health in the workplace is an important, emerging priority among trucking and logistics employers,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “This project enables us to focus on the development of tools tailored to the needs of trucking and logistics’ employers in supporting workers dealing with mental health issues.”

In any given week, it is estimated 500,000 employed Canadians are unable to work due to a mental health issue, and the cost of a disability leave is about twice the cost of a leave due to physical illness.

