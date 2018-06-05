Trucking HR Canada launches new report on recruiting and retaining Indigenous Peoples

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada has launched its new report Indigenous Recruitment & Retention: A Roadmap for Canada’s Trucking and Logistics Industry, to support industry employers in their efforts to better attract and retain Indigenous employees.

The number of Indigenous workers in the trucking and logistics industry continues to remain well below the average for the Canadian workforce, Trucking HR Canada says. Yet, they represent a significant untapped labor pool. Employers in the trucking and logistics industry, as well as other like-minded industries in Canada, have achieved important business benefits by successfully hiring Indigenous peoples. Their experience shows that success will come from being intentionally inclusive in their recruitment and retention practices.

Trucking HR Canada engaged with Indigenous communities and interviewed trucking and logistics employers to better understand their perspective on the industry and the opportunities and barriers that exist for recruitment and retention.

The report highlights the findings from the interviews as well as practical steps to support more diverse recruitment and retention efforts. The report provides a roadmap for community outreach, recruitment and hiring, orientation and onboarding and a section on available training resources.

“Indigenous peoples are the fastest growing demographic in Canada. In light of the current labor shortages industry employers are facing, implementing innovative recruitment and retention initiatives to reach out to these communities is not only the right thing to do, it is a business imperative,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.

At a time where the driver shortage is top-of-mind for all trucking and logistics employers, this practical resource can support those interested in attracting, recruiting, and retaining workers from largely untapped labour pools.

To download your free copy of the Indigenous Recruitment & Retention Roadmap, click here.