Trucking HR Canada reveals panel details for upcoming Women with Drive summit

OTTAWA, Ont. – Successful women in the trucking and logistics industry will be sharing insights at the fourth annual Women with Drive summit on how they have made their respective businesses profitable, including some panelists featured in Profit Magazine’s most recent Top 100 Female Entrepreneurs.

The power panel will feature Margaret Hogg, general manager of JG Drapeau, Margaret Spady, president of Spady Transpor, and Louise Vonk, president of Messenger Freight.

The summit is scheduled for March 1 at the Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel.

“These women are shining examples of what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in this industry,” said Cheryl Mercer, senior manager, programs, of Trucking HR Canada. “They are not opposed to taking risks, and everyone in the room will gain valuable insights from their experiences and sharp business sense.”

To take advantage of the early bird registration rate, and learn more about Women with Drive and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.truckinghr.com.