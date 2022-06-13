Trucking HR Canada’s Splinter to join C. D. Howe Institute council

by Today's Trucking

Trucking HR Canada has announced its CEO, Angela Splinter, has been invited to join the CD Howe Institute’s Human Capital Policy Council.

Picture of Angela Splinter
Angela Splinter (Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

The Human Capital Policy Council includes experts from the public sector, business, and academia, who support and advise the institute’s work on current labor market issues.

“Supply chain resiliency and the role of truck transportation remains a top priority,” Splinter said. “As human capital challenges continue to receive increased attention from policy makers, business and the general public – this opportunity to provide sector specific insights to the work of the institute will support broader policy that recognizes the HR challenges in our sector.”

