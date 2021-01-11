Trucking HR offers anti-harassment training

Trucking HR Canada has launched an online learning center offering courses on how to deal with workplace harassment and violence.

The training will help employers meet new Canada Labour Code requirements under Bill C-65, Trucking HR said Monday.

As of Jan. 1, all federally regulated employers are required to comply with the bill, which replaces a patchwork of policies with a clear set of rules.

“Our new learning centre offers engaging, industry leading, cost-effective training that supports regulatory compliance” said CEO Angela Splinter.

“We have consulted and worked with Labour Canada, employment lawyers, labor groups and HR professionals ensuring our HR standards of excellence are met.”

She said the training and supplementary suite of resources are all designed to support compliance and HR best practices.

Three module are being offered now. Trucking HR said it will host an employer training tutorial Thursday.