Trucking HR’s awards gala goes virtual

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada will host its annual Top Fleet Employers Awards gala in a virtual format Oct. 15.

The free event will honor all 69 fleets that made it into the program in 2020, Trucking HR said Wednesday.

The awards gala will be held Oct. 15. (Photo: Trucking HR)

“While we will miss seeing everyone in person this year, we will not miss the opportunity to recognize and celebrate our Top Fleet Employers as leaders in showcasing this industry as a great place to work” said CEO Angela Splinter.

“We look forward to continuing our annual gala celebration safely with some virtual flair.”

Top Fleet Employers is a national program that recognizes trucking and logistics employers who meet or exceed HR standards of excellence.

John G. Smith, vice-president of editorial at Newcom Media (owner of this website and related publications), will be the MC of the event.

