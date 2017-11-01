Trucking industry to sort food for good cause

TORONTO, Ont. — The trucking industry will be busy sorting food for a good cause tomorrow.

On November 2, more than 120 volunteers from many of Canada’s most-recognized trucking companies will race against the clock and one another to sort and pack food donations at the Daily Bread Food Bank in support of Torontonians living with hunger.

The event is hosted by the Trucks for Change Network.

The challenge is broken up into two separate time slots where 10 members from each company will sort and pack food for two hours. The team who sorts the greatest amount of food in that time, is the winner. In total, the event will raise more than $30,000 for the food bank.