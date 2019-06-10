Trucking industry welcomes U.S.-Mexico deal

ARLINGTON, Va. — The North American trucking industry is praising a deal reached late last week between the United States and Mexico to avoid a trade a war.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexican goods from June 10 unless the country stops immigrants from entering the U.S. illegally.

On Friday, the two sides reached an agreement, narrowly averting the imposition of tariffs, at least for now.

The American Trucking Associations quickly welcomed the agreement.

“Cross-border trade with Mexico supports 47,000 U.S. jobs in the trucking industry, so America’s truckers appreciate President Trump and Mexico avoiding tariffs and addressing the immigration crisis,” said Chris Spear, the group’s president and CEO.

“Free, fair and equitable trade with Mexico is of critical importance to our industry, which moved $424 billion in goods across our southern border last year,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Spear also expressed the hope that the deal will pave the way for finalizing the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Trade between Mexico and the U.S. was worth $671 billion in 2018, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.