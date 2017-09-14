Trucking volumes improve for eighth month in a row: ACT Research

COLUMBUS, Ind. – According to the latest data released by ACT Research, August’s freight volume reading advanced to 67.0.

August’s freight reading represents an almost 10 point jump above July and 4 points above the year-to-date average.

“On a seasonally adjusted basis the fright volume index rose sequentially, to the second best reading of 2017,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT Research’s president and senior analyst. “The readings we have been seeing the past several months are in-line with anecdotes from truckers of meaningful improvements in freight since late May, early June.”

The pricing index climbed over five points from July to 65.4, which is the highest reading since March 2014.