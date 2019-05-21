Trucking welcomes trade deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An end to tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. was welcomed by the trucking industry late last week.

“Trucking and trade are synonymous, and this decision by President Trump is a huge step toward achieving a vital national priority – ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” said Chris Spear, president of the American Trucking Associations “The more than seven million Americans in the trucking industry cheer this decision and will work hard to see ratification of this critically-needed modernization of trade policies with our neighbors to the North and South.”

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association (CVMA) was equally pleased with the resolution. “The members of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association (CVMA) greatly appreciate the perseverance of the Canadian government and its partners to reach an agreement to address steel and aluminum tariffs,” the organization said in a release.

“Resolving this trade issue is very important to support the competitiveness of the Canadian automotive manufacturing industry and its suppliers. We are hopeful it will also encourage continued progress towards approval of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement. Today’s announcement is a positive step forward and we will look forward to learning more about the details as they become available.”