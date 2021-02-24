Truckload Carriers postpone April convention

The Truckload Carriers Association is rescheduling its annual convention to Sept. 25-28 in Las Vegas.

The event was originally scheduled for April 19-20 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort.

“Due to the current limitations placed on large gatherings by the state of Nevada, and out of abundance of concern for the well-being of our attendees, we have made the decision to push the dates,” TCA says in a related release.

“Rescheduling this event allows us to provide the high-quality meeting experience that attendees have come to expect from TCA’s Annual Convention.”