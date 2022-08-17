TruckNews.com unveils new Careers page

Job hunters and recruiters in Canada’s trucking industry have a new series of new tools at their disposal thanks to a redeveloped Careers page at TruckNews.com.

Promoted as “your career highway”, the job board for truck drivers, owner-operators, and other industry professionals connects website visitors to existing career opportunities and offers insights about individual employers.

Jobs can be browsed by related equipment and routes, or searched by job titles, keywords, and companies. Profiles of hiring companies can be reviewed through an employer directory.

(Screen capture)

Powerful tool

“The new Careers page offers carriers another powerful tool to reach the largest audience in Canada’s trucking industry – building on the opportunities in Today’s Trucking magazine,” said Carlo Calvano, recruiting marketing consultant.

“Our goal was to provide an experience that is consistent with how truck drivers and other trucking professionals look for work,” said James Green, director of business development. “We took our deep understanding of the trucking industry to provide a search experience that is consistent and intuitive for job seekers.

“The Careers section of trucknews.com will be the platform of choice for trucking professionals who are looking for their first or next position in the trucking industry,” he added.

The tools come as Canada faces an intensifying shortage of truck drivers. Labor market information (LMI) data generated by Trucking HR Canada shows that driver vacancies remain at record levels. Persistent shortages of experienced drivers are also forcing fleets into lengthy recruiting and training cycles, the organization said.

Employers looking to add their job openings can email carlo@newcom.ca, and job seekers can submit online applications associated with each job listing.