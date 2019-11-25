Truxpo returns to Lower Mainland this May

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Truxpo is set to return to the Tradex Centre in Abbotsford, B.C., this spring, expanding on its past success by showcasing products, services, and special features to attendees.

Running May 29-30, the biennial event will include a wide range of equipment and services for the trucking industry, including all the latest light- to heavy-duty vehicles and technology.

Special features planned for the show include half-day professional conference program presented by the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA), as well as a driver and family day with live entertainment, activities for children, food trucks, and more.

“We are proud to keep Truxpo evolving and expanding to represent the ever-changing transportation industry,” said Mark Cusack, national show manager for Master Promotions, which puts on the event in partnership with the BCTA. “With this year’s theme of ‘Total Transportation,’ Truxpo 2020 will include the standard exhibitors showing off trucks, trailers, and services from across Western Canada, along with new partners to appeal to an even broader audience.”

BCTA president and CEO Dave Earle said this year’s show promises to be a valuable event for those in the trucking industry throughout the province.

“We’re excited to be hosting another half-day executive conference,” said Earle, “and are planning topics and speakers now.”

For more information, visit www.truxpo.com.