TTC announces executive, board of directors

The Toronto Transportation Club (TTC) on Thursday announced its 2022 executive and board of directors.

John Foss (Photo: TTC)

The executive directors are: John Foss, president and executive manager national accounts, Trailcon Leasing; Cynthia Nagamatsu, past president and vice-president commercial client services, Hargraft; Liam O’Briain, 1st vice-president & COO Kee Human Resources; Chris Petersen, 2nd vice-president & senior manager, domestic business development, CargoJet; and Denise Cardy, executive director, Toronto Transportation Club.

The board of directors include Paul Antonellis, director of sales, AITX; Tony Bianco, director of sales – intermodal, CN; Kathy Cartan, president, Motive Media Fleet Graphics; Ken Coffin, associate vice-president, Canadian Tire Transportation; Leah Cormier, vice-president and managing partner, Insinc Promotions; Mike Kaslauskas, director of field sales – Canada, Penske Truck Leasing; Francis Lalonde, vice-president transportation, Walmart Canada; Stacey Large, marketing manager, Trailcon Leasing; Vanessa Michetti, director Central Canada, commerce solutions, Day & Ross; Jeff Pries, senior vice-president, sales & marketing, Bison Transport; Nickisha Rashid, sales & marketing consultant, Newcom Media; Mickey Sague, strategic account manager, national accounts, Air Canada Cargo; Ralph Scrivo, central district sales manager, Peterbilt of Canada; Peter Stefanovich, managing partner, Left Lane Associates; and Jeanette St Pierre, director regional east sales, CP.