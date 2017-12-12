TTSAO forms insurance group

HAMILTON, Ont. – The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) has announced the formation of the TTSAO Insurance Group.

The insurance group consists of brokers and insurance company representatives who are associate members of the TTSAO. The TTSAO has always viewed insurance companies and brokers as an extended customer of the TTSAO schools.

Lisa Arseneau of Staebler Insurance has been appointed by the newly formed group as the chairwoman. Arseneau has been in involved in the trucking industry, on the insurance side, since 1987. She played an instrumental role representing insurance companies during the drive for the voluntary apprenticeship program for commercial drivers in Ontario.

Arseneau says, “As an insurance professional, I am very excited to chair the newly formed TTSAO Insurance Group. We have already had great response from the insurance industry and our first meeting this past week demonstrated that. Having representation from all of the major truck insurers is imperative for our group to be effective. We look forward to working with the TTSAO on lobbying efforts, instructor certification/recognition and insurance driver eligibility.”