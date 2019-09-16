TTSAO holds roundtable on qualification program

HAMILTON, Ont. – The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario has held a roundtable in Mississauga, Ont., on the TTSAO’s qualification program for both new and existing member schools.

The program was launched earlier this year.

The auditing and oversight of educational institutions was designed by the TTSAO Insurance Group, and is an important component to road safety, the association said.

Representatives from member schools, insurance and trucking industries and the government attended.

“It was encouraging to see such a cross-section of sectors from our industry in the same room, discussing this industry hot topic,” said TTSAO director Lisa Arseneau.

“The TTSAO board of directors and the TTSAO Insurance Group look forward to continuing the discussion on this important initiative.”