TTSAO to hold annual conference in February

HAMILTON, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) will hold its fifth annual conference Feb. 26-27, 2020, in Mississauga, Ont.

“Striving for Excellence” will be the theme of the conference, the association said.

The event will offer two days of educational and networking opportunities to schools, carriers and industry professionals, said Gerald Carroll, chairperson of the conference.

There will be discussions on a number of topics, including the foreign workers program, women in the trucking industry and the insurance market.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities will be announced shortly. More details will be posted on the TTSAO website.