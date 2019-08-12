Tug of war is highlight of truckers’ meet

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – It is a gathering of truckers with a difference: the main attraction is a game of tug of war, with more than a dozen teams competing in a test of physical strength.

Saturday’s event at the Meadowvale Park and Conservation Area in Mississauga, Ont., is part of an all-day family picnic being organized by the Malayalee Truckers Association of Canada (MTAC) said.

The group was established in 2017 by truck drivers from the southern Indian state of Kerala. Its mission is to support truckers in distress.

An overwhelming majority of Indian immigrants in the Canadian trucking industry is from the northern state of Punjab, but drivers from other parts of the country have also been joining the workforce lately.

From Kerala, there are just over 200 drivers, MTAC said.

Officials from the Ministry of Transportation are expected to attend the event, the association added.

Admission is free.