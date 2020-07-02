Turbo Images acquires Lettrapub

SAINT-GEORGES, Que. — Turbo Images has acquired its competitor Lettrapub, forming what the company called a “powerhouse” in the Canadian fleet graphics industry.

The acquisition, which was announced this week, also includes Lettrapub’s U.S. subsidiary, Team Coach Imaging.

“Turbo Images and Lettrapub / Team Coach Imaging have always been great. Together, we are a powerhouse,” said Pier Veilleux, president, Turbo Images.

“By uniting, we are able to offer our customers greater capacity and faster turnaround, along with the continued commitment to excellence that both Turbo Images and Lettrapub / Team Coach Imaging are known for.”

Turbo Images was founded in 1993. It has since become a leader in the fleet graphics market, winning multiple design awards. Lettrapub was established in 1994.

Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.