Twelve more ELDs revoked by FMCSA

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said it has removed 12 additional electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered devices for failing to meet the minimum regulatory requirements. Since January 2025, FMCSA has removed 79 devices that failed to meet federal standards.

“Safety is not optional, and neither is compliance. FMCSA is serious about removing unsafe and unreliable electronic logging devices from the market and holding manufacturers accountable to federal safety standards,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs.

The latest 12 devices added to the revoked list are:

MAUMAU LLC Device Name: 888 ELD Model Number: EIG8T

Dragon ELD Device Name: DRAGON E Model Number: DRA

ACTION ELD Device Name: ACTION ELD Model Number: ACT

MONDOTRACKING SOLUTIONS LLC Device Name: Mondo ELD HOS Model Number: MND-APL16

FIRST ELD LLC Device Name: FIRST ELD Model Number: FRST

FIRST ELD LLC Device Name: FIRST ELD V2.0 Model Number: FRST

POWER ELD LLC Device Name: MTL ELD Model Number: MRS

POWER ELD LLC Device Name: USPower ELD Model Number: USPower1

Sam Freight Management LLC Device Name: Sam Freight ELD Model Number: SFR8

DSG TRACKING LLC Device Name: DSGELOGS Model Number: DSGELOGS1

Cobra Connect LLC Device Name: COBRA ELD Model Number: COBR

GT ELD Device Name: GT USA ELOGS Model Number: 2.17.1 or up



Motor carriers have until July 20 to replace the revoked devices. Fleets with these devices are urged to discontinue use and to revert to paper logs or logging software to record hours-of-service data.

FMCSA said if the ELD provider corrects all deficiencies, it will be placed back on the list of registered devices.