Twelve more ELDs revoked by FMCSA
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said it has removed 12 additional electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered devices for failing to meet the minimum regulatory requirements. Since January 2025, FMCSA has removed 79 devices that failed to meet federal standards.
“Safety is not optional, and neither is compliance. FMCSA is serious about removing unsafe and unreliable electronic logging devices from the market and holding manufacturers accountable to federal safety standards,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs.
The latest 12 devices added to the revoked list are:
- MAUMAU LLC
- Device Name: 888 ELD
- Model Number: EIG8T
- Dragon ELD
- Device Name: DRAGON E
- Model Number: DRA
- ACTION ELD
- Device Name: ACTION ELD
- Model Number: ACT
- MONDOTRACKING SOLUTIONS LLC
- Device Name: Mondo ELD HOS
- Model Number: MND-APL16
- FIRST ELD LLC
- Device Name: FIRST ELD
- Model Number: FRST
- FIRST ELD LLC
- Device Name: FIRST ELD V2.0
- Model Number: FRST
- POWER ELD LLC
- Device Name: MTL ELD
- Model Number: MRS
- POWER ELD LLC
- Device Name: USPower ELD
- Model Number: USPower1
- Sam Freight Management LLC
- Device Name: Sam Freight ELD
- Model Number: SFR8
- DSG TRACKING LLC
- Device Name: DSGELOGS
- Model Number: DSGELOGS1
- Cobra Connect LLC
- Device Name: COBRA ELD
- Model Number: COBR
- GT ELD
- Device Name: GT USA ELOGS
- Model Number: 2.17.1 or up
Motor carriers have until July 20 to replace the revoked devices. Fleets with these devices are urged to discontinue use and to revert to paper logs or logging software to record hours-of-service data.
FMCSA said if the ELD provider corrects all deficiencies, it will be placed back on the list of registered devices.
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