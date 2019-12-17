TWNA donates to truckersfinalmile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The disbanded Truck Writers of North America (TWNA) organization has donated most of its remaining funds to truckersfinal mile, a group that helps the families of fallen truckers get their loved ones home.

“We chose truckersfinalmile to receive the funds because it is a group that supports truck drivers, the very people who keep the industry we all serve moving,” said TWNA Treasurer Lyndon Finney, editor at The Trucker News Organization. “This group provides support for the families of drivers when they need it most, so we felt that they could use the remaining resources of TWNA to continue to fulfill their mission.”

Truckersfinalmile is a registered charity that helps with travel, lodging and ground transportation for truck drivers and their immediate families, whether to the driver’s location or for the driver to travel home. It also covers the costs of transporting the remains, in the even a driver loses his or her life while on the road.

Robert Palm, an independent contractor leased to Roadrunner Transportation, founded truckersfinalmile. “Every day, as many as three million commercial truck drivers are on the roads of North America, and inevitably health related issues and accidents occur,” he said. “Most of us do not have a plan for these events and a great deal of trucker families live paycheck to paycheck.

“The generous donation by the Truck Writers of North America is enough to bring one deceased driver home to their family, something we do about 60 times each year,” Palm continued. “With those funds and the continuing support of our donors, we will have the resources to provide drivers with the help they need, should any crisis befall them or a loved one while they are performing their daily duty of keeping the North American economy moving.”