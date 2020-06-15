U.S. accepting recently expired licences until Sept. 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) continues to accept recently expired driver’s licences, recognizing reductions in licensing services during Covid-19.

The related Notice of Enforcement Policy, posted today, is effective until Sept. 30. A previous notice issued on March 24 was set to expire on June 30.

(Illustration: iStock)

The notice offers relief for specified Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations for CLP holders, CDL holders, and non-CDL drivers and motor carriers using those drivers, and applies to licences that were valid on Feb. 29 and expired on or after March 1.

“FMCSA also continues to recognize the validity of commercial driver’s licenses issued by Canadian provinces and territories … when such jurisdictions issue a similar notice or declaration extending the validity date of the medical examination and certification and/or validity of the corresponding commercial driver’s licence due to interruption to government service resulting from Covid-19,” says the notice signed by Joseph DeLorenzo, acting associate administrator for enforcement.

Cited reasons include the closure of licensing offices, and medical providers who have canceled regularly scheduled appointments.

Changes to such deadlines on this side of the border are collected by the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA), and can be found here.