U.S. extends emergency relief for specific Covid-19 loads
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended its Modified Emergency Declaration through Aug. 14, offering regulatory relief for those hauling specific Covid-19 emergency supplies.
A previous exemption had been set to expire today. It eases Hours of Service (HoS) rules in specific situations, and was first issued March 13 following the declaration of a national emergency to fight the pandemic.
The relief is limited to the transportation of livestock and livestock feed; medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19; and supplies such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants.
Routine commercial deliveries – including mixed loads that have a “nominal quantity” of qualifying emergency relief — are not included.
Previous emergency relief for loads of food and fuel ended in June.
