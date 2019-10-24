U.S. net trailer orders jump 73% in September

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Net trailer orders in the U.S. soared 73% from August to 18,629 units, but was down 68% compared to September 2018, an industry report said Thursday.

Year-to-date, however, net trailer orders are 54% below last year’s level, according to ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailer Report.

“Some order-season driven improvement occurred last month, but the pace was fairly lethargic, particularly if a year-over-year perspective is used,” said Frank Maly, director of commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research.

“Short-term comparisons of new orders up 44% m/m and net volume up 73% sequentially are blunted by the new/net year-over-year comparisons of -64% and -68%, respectively.”

He added that fleets are continuing to proceed with extreme caution toward the new year.

“The impact of low rates, reduced freight demand, and an uncertain short-to-medium term general economic path combine to create meaningful headwinds to fleet investment,” Maly said.