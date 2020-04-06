U.S. ports of entry reduce hours of operation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border will need to adhere to reduced hours of operation at several ports of entry across the country, including many from Western Canada.

Due to a significant drop in privately-owned vehicles and pedestrian traffic as a result of Covid-19 travel restrictions, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is cutting back its hours of operation.

With only essential travel permitted between the two countries since March 21, CBP said the reduced hours is an attempt to maintain service at several ports of entry while keeping employees safe from exposure and community spread of the coronavirus.

The reduced hours are to remain in place until April 30, or until the current travel restriction is lifted.

Ports of entry into Washington State include Laurier, which is currently open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., and will instead close at 8 p.m. Port Metaline Falls will also have hours reduced from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. down to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hours at Port of Porthill into Idaho will be reduced to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – the port normally closes at 11 p.m.

For a list of ports of entry into North Dakota from Manitoba affected by the hour reduction visit https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-temporarily-reducing-hours-several-north-dakota-ports-entry.

For a lists of Montana ports impacted by reduced hours visit https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/cbp-temporarily-reducing-hours-six-montana-ports-entry.

