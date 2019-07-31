U.S. to make Crash Preventability Determination Program permanent

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) wants to make the Crash Preventability Demonstration Program permanent.

The pilot project was launched in 2017, and was originally intended to last just two years.

On Wednesday, the agency proposed that the program be made permanent to gain additional data to recognize possible safety risks on America’s roads.

The program examines the feasibility, costs and benefits of determining and displaying the preventability of certain crash types.

Starting in August 2017, FMCSA reviewed more than 5,600 crashes submitted by truck and bus companies to determine if a crash could have been prevented by the motor carrier.

Almost 94% of crashes have been found to be not preventable by the motor carrier or commercial driver.

“Data drives our agency’s decisions, and the information we’ve received and analyzed during the demonstration project informed our action today to expand and improve the crash preventability program,” said FMCSA Administrator Raymond P. Martinez.

“We’ve listened to carriers, drivers and other commercial motor vehicle stakeholders throughout each step of this process, and strongly encourage all interested parties to submit comments on our proposed changes.”

The comment period will be open for 60 days.