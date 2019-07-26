U.S. trailer orders plunge 42% in June

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Net U.S. trailer orders plunged to 6,047 units in June, down 42% from May, according to market intelligence provider ACT Research.

Year-to-date, net orders were 43% below last year, the company said in its monthly report.

“This is the weakest monthly net order volume since September of 2009, and is very disappointing since some OEMs indicated that they actually opened 2020 order boards last month,” said Frank Maly, director – CV transportation analysis and research at ACT Research.

“Given that dramatic net order softness, it appears that fleets were not particularly willing to take quick advantage of the opportunity.”

Freight transportation forecaster FTR has also reported a 10-year slump in trailer orders.