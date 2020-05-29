U.S. transportation workers to get 15.5M facial coverings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Thursday it will distribute more than 2 million cloth facial coverings to highway and motor carrier workers. In all, the department will send 15.5 million coverings to workers in the transportation industry.

“Transportation workers are on the frontlines of keeping our transportation systems operational during this public health emergency and their well-being and safety is paramount,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The coverings were secured by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). They will be sent out over the coming weeks through the U.S. Postal Service, DOT said.

Distribution of coverings by sectors:

Highway and motor carrier 1 million

Mass transit and passenger rail 8 million

Aviation 8 million

Maritime 4 million

Freight Rail 2 million

Pipeline Systems 258,000

“In response to the coronavirus disease public health emergency, the focus at DOT has been keeping transportation systems safe and operational so America’s economy can come back strong,” the department said.